Dolphins Assistant Coach Resigns After Allegedly Snorting Substance On Video

DAVIE, Fla. (KDKA/AP) -Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has resigned after a video allegedly showed him snorting three lines of a white powdery substance at an office desk.

The 55-year-old Foerster has been an NFL assistant since 1992 and joined head coach Adam Gase’s staff in Miami last year.

The video appears to show Foerster snorting the substance into his nose though a rolled-up $20 bill. He notes “those big grains falling” as residue lands on the desk.

On Monday, Foerster resigned and said he is focused on getting the help he needs.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions. I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals,” Foerster said in a statement.

The team confirmed Foerster’s resignation.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday the league will review the 56-second video, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter. It’s unclear when or where the video was made, or how it became public.

The video surfaced hours after the Dolphins (2-2) beat Tennessee 16-10 on Sunday. Foerster’s line has played poorly this season, and the Dolphins rank last in the league in points and yards per game.

