WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Roethlisberger: ‘Maybe I Don’t Have It Anymore’ | Steelers Overtake Patriots As Super Bowl Favorites | More Steelers

Dove Apologizes For Facebook Soap Ad That Many Call Racist

Filed Under: Dove

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – Dove is facing heat for a body wash ad showing a black woman taking off her shirt to reveal a white woman, with many social media users calling it racist.

The company said Saturday it regrets the offense caused by the ad. It says it “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully.” It has removed the post from its Facebook page.

The ad was a gif showing a black woman taking off her brown shirt to reveal a white woman, who then took off her lighter-colored shirt, revealing a woman of color in a slightly darker shirt.

Circulating broadly online is a group of four images from the ad showing only the black woman turning into the white woman.

Dove is owned by British-Dutch company Unilever.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch