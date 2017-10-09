4 Kids Injured In Rollover Crash, Driver Facing DUI Charges

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh woman is accused of driving drunk and getting into a rollover crash when four children were riding with her.

Pennsylvania State Police said the children — ages 2, 7, 8, and 12 — are being evaluated at Children’s Hospital for their injuries. Police said the 7-year-old was in the front passenger seat and had injuries to his head and the 2-year-old was in a car seat in the back and had a bloody nose.

Latrina Randolph, 31, is accused of driving drunk, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering other persons. State police said around 12:10 a.m. Monday, Randolph lost control of her car heading inbound on the Parkway East near the Oakland exit.

Police said Randolph hit the concrete barrier and her car landed on its roof. According to police, Randolph admitted to drinking alcohol and said she should not have been driving. No other cars were involved.

Police filed the charges at Pittsburgh Municipal Court and Randolph was arraigned later in the morning. She is currently out on bond.

Police said when they took Randolph to the hospital she refused to give a blood sample for them to test for intoxication. The relationship between Randolph and the children is unclear. Police said the grandmother of the children came to Children’s Hospital to care for them.

Randolph’a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23.