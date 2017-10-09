WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Police Investigating Convenience Store Holdups

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — West Mifflin Police believe a pair of convenience store holdups that happened late Sunday night into early Monday morning are connected.

The holdups happened within less than 30 minutes of one another.

The first was reported around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night at the Uni-mart in the 2300 block of Worton Boulevard. Police say a person tried to rob the store, but was unsuccessful.

unimartwestmifflin Police Investigating Convenience Store Holdups

Credit: KDKA/Brian Smithmyer

Police believe the same person successfully robbed a BP gas station in the 4700 block of Buttermilk Hollow Road around 12:05 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say no weapon was shown during either holdup. No injuries were reported.

