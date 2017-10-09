Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In South Park

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTH PARK (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in South Park on Monday night.
It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Snowden Road.
South Park: Vehicle/pedestrian crash – 3500 block Snowden Rd; responders on scene – road closed for accident reconstruction
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 10, 2017
Emergency responders were still on the scene around 10:15 p.m., and Snowden Road was shut down for accident reconstruction.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
Further details have not been released at this time.