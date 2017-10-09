WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In South Park

Filed Under: Pedestrian Hit By Car, South Park

SOUTH PARK (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in South Park on Monday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Snowden Road.

Emergency responders were still on the scene around 10:15 p.m., and Snowden Road was shut down for accident reconstruction.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Further details have not been released at this time.

