Missing Girl Put Outside For Not Drinking Milk, In Known Coyote Area

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBS/AP) – A 3-year-old Texas girl is missing after her father made her stand outside in the middle of night as punishment for not drinking her milk.

An arrest affidavit reveals that 37-year-old Wesley Mathews ordered Sherin Mathews to stand next to a tree near their home in the Dallas suburb of Richardson about 3 a.m. Saturday. He went outside about 15 minutes later to check on her, but Sherin was gone.

In addition to allegedly leaving the little girl outside Mathews reportedly told investigators that he “knew coyotes had been seen in the alley where he left his daughter.”

Authorities say the father didn’t notify police that his daughter was missing until about five hours later.

Authorities say the father was arrested on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child. He posted bond Sunday. A working phone listing for Mathews could not be found.

Police resumed their search for the girl on Monday.

