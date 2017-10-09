WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Roethlisberger: ‘Maybe I Don’t Have It Anymore’ | Steelers Overtake Patriots As Super Bowl Favorites | More Steelers

Texas Tech Campus On Lockdown After University Police Officer Killed

Filed Under: college shooting, Texas Tech

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Texas Tech University officials have identified the suspect sought in the fatal shooting of a campus officer at the campus police headquarters.

A university statement identified the suspect as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels.

University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found upon entering the room evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Cook says officers brought the suspect to the campus police station for standard debriefing.

During this time, Cook says the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him. The suspect then fled on foot and is on the run. Tactical squad officers are assisting with the search.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch