Wolf To Pursue Farm Show Borrowing Plan To Plug Deficit

Budget, Farm Show, Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration will look to borrow against the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center to help plug a projected $2.2 billion deficit.

Wolf’s office made the announcement Monday. Efforts stalled last week in the state House of Representatives to pass a tax package the governor would support.

Wolf says what he calls a “lease-leaseback” for the Farm Show is expected to yield a $200 million upfront payment, to be paid back with interest over 29 years. State government is three months into its fiscal year without an approved revenue package to fully fund a nearly $32 billion budget bill that lawmakers passed June 30.

Wolf said last week that his administration is seeking to borrow $1.2 billion against revenue from the state-controlled wine and liquor store system.

