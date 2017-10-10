Ben Roethlisberger After 5 Interception Performance: ‘I’m One Of The Best That’s Ever Played This Position’

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- Coming off his five interception performance in a 30-9 loss at home at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ben Roethlisberger joined The Cook and Poni Show for The #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show and made it obvious that he’s not lacking any confidence in himself.

“You wake up Monday morning and you realize, ‘Man, I’m still one of the best in the world that do what I do,’ and I’m gonna have that confidence, I’m gonna have that when I go out there Wednesday to practice and Sunday when we go into Kansas City. I have that belief that I’m one of the best that’s ever done it, one of the best that’s ever played this position and you have to have that confidence.”

One thing Ben addressed about his play is that it’s not a mechanical issue and isn’t due to injury.

“I talked to my agent…he played quarterback in college and worked closely with a lot of people. I asked him ‘Have you seen anything, do you notice anything?’ He said, ‘No, I honestly think that you’re throwing the ball as you ever have.’ So I don’t think there’s anything there…Honestly, I think your talent, it doesn’t go away, it goes awry sometimes, but it doesn’t go away. We just got to come back out and be ready to play some great football.”

Could it be that Ben’s heart just isn’t in it anymore? He was asked that question as well.

“If you’re asking me is my heart into it, I’ll say 100%. I love this game, I love this sport, I love my teammates, the fans, I give it everything I have…Like I said, I’m going to put it behind me, just because I put it behind me doesn’t mean I don’t care about it. I put it behind me because I’m one of the best in the world at what I do.”

Ben though isn’t the only one that is struggling on the offensive side of the ball and he told us that “we’re all frustrated.”

“We gotta get into the end zone and we’ve got a lot of talent on this side of the ball and we’ve got to utilize that.”

Ben showed his own frustration by admitting he doesn’t know what it will take to fix the problem.

“I mean it is from lack of detail, I know that, but why? I don’t know. If we knew, we’d be able to fix it. I think we all need to figure it out, from players to coaches.”

While there are obvious issues on the field for this team, Ben was asked about reported issues off the field. A CBS Sports report said that there are issues between Ben and Antonio Brown because of how the National Anthem was handled before the game in Baltimore this year. Ben answered that question with a simple answer.

“No, none whatsoever.”

Click the link above to hear more from The #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show as the quarterback also talked about other drama surrounding this team, including Le’Veon Bell’s recent Twitter outburst at former Steeler Ryan Clark, and if he believes they still have a good locker room.

