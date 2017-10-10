Family, Attorney Issue Plea To Person Of Interest In Pitt Student’s Murder

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for a person of interest in the murder of a Pitt student over the weekend. Now, that person’s family and attorney are asking that he turn himself in.

Police were called to a home in Oakland early Sunday morning, where they found 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet bruised and badly beaten. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.

By Monday night, police were looking for her former boyfriend Matt Darby.

On Sept. 20, Sheykhet filed an application for a PFA against Darby for breaking into the second floor window of the home she was renting on Cable Street in Oakland. Darby was arrested for the break-in and charged with criminal trespass. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.

In the PFA, Sheykhet said Darby was upset that she broke up with him.

Currently, a warrant is out for Darby’s arrest for violating the PFA.

Attorney David J. Shrager read a statement from Darby’s parents during a press conference Tuesday afternoon:

“Matthew, son, we have always handled things as a family. Together, we can get through anything. God is still God and we stand on his word. We are pleading with you to contact your attorney. You told me just last Friday that you trusted David and he would see you through these issues. He still will, but you have to call, text or e-mail him. We know you are scared and probably think things are stacked against you, please trust us and know that doing the right thing is always best. Turn yourself in to David and we will work through this as a family. Your mother and I love you with all our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and her family.”

Shrager then issued his own plea to Darby, echoing the sentiments of his parents.

“Matthew, call me, text me, e-mail me, please. You have not been charged with anything regarding this crime. We can work through this together. I can assure you will be treated fairly and I can assist you. Please turn yourself in before this escalates. There is a warrant for your arrest for violation of the PFA. We can deal with that. We can also deal with these allegations. But, if you don’t turn yourself in, we cannot help you. Please turn yourself in or call me, text me, e-mail me, we will do whatever we can to assist you. Your family is behind you and we will help you.”

Meanwhile, police believe Darby may be driving a 2013 black Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania license plate HBT-1677.

Anyone who knows Darby’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (412)-323-7800.

