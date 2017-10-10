Impatient Mom Sentenced For Pulling Gun On Son’s Barber

Trump Says US Should Change Tax Law To Punish NFL President Donald Trump is suggesting the U.S. change its tax laws to punish organizations like the NFL if members are "disrespecting" the national anthem or flag.

Ben Roethlisberger After 5 Interception Performance: 'I'm One Of The Best That's Ever Played This Position'Coming off his five interception performance in a 30-9 loss at home at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ben Roethlisberger joined The Cook and Poni Show for The #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show and made it obvious that he's not lacking any confidence in himself.