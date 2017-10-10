Police: Naked Man Rushed At Responding Officers With Tomahawk & Bayonet

Filed Under: Cincinnati, Ohio, Sean Arbuckle

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CINCINNATI (AP) – Police near Cincinnati say a naked man tried to use a tomahawk and bayonet to attack officers responding to a call at a home and is now charged with felonious assault.

Colerain Township police say Sean Arbuckle, 52, rushed toward officers and repeatedly asked them to kill him during the Oct. 1 confrontation outside a relative’s home. Instead, police body camera video captured officers using a stun gun and firing rounds of an irritant chemical with incapacitating effects similar to pepper spray.

They say Arbuckle was subdued and taken to a hospital. The officers weren’t seriously hurt.

Police had been called to the home on a report of a domestic conflict.

Colerain Township police Chief Mark Denney tells The Cincinnati Enquirer he thinks officers handled the dangerous situation well.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch