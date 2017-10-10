One Person Shot Inside Home In Braddock

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was shot early Tuesday morning inside a home in Braddock.
Police were called to the 400 block of Verona Street shortly after 4 a.m.
The male victim was found shot twice inside his bedroom. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
“Apparently it was an altercation or argument between two individuals,” said Braddock Mayor John Fetterman.
Police on the scene said the victim knows the shooter. Officers were searching the area the gunman.
