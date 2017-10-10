Police Investigating Double Shooting In Midland

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MIDLAND, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Midland, Beaver County.
An emergency official says police were called to the 400 block of Virginia Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
According to the police chief, officers were initially called to the home for a report of a woman being shot in the wrist and thigh. When they arrived, they also found a male had been shot.
The victims were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
- There is no word about a possible suspect at this time.
