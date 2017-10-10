WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Police Investigating Double Shooting In Midland

Filed Under: Beaver County, Midland, Shooting, Virginia Avenue

MIDLAND, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Midland, Beaver County.

An emergency official says police were called to the 400 block of Virginia Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

According to the police chief, officers were initially called to the home for a report of a woman being shot in the wrist and thigh. When they arrived, they also found a male had been shot.

The victims were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

  1. There is no word about a possible suspect at this time.

