Police: Primanti Bros. Customer Called In Bomb Threat To Distract Officers From His Unpaid Bill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have charged a man for allegedly calling in bomb threat. Officers said he did it to distract police because he was trying to walk out of Primanti Bros. without paying.

Barry Clapperton, 40, is being held at the Allegheny County Jail on charges that include threatening to use weapons of mass destruction and terroristic threats.

Police were called to the Primanti Bros. on East Carson Street Sunday because Clapperton was allegedly trying to walk out of the restaurant without paying his bill.

According to police, while officers were waiting for a friend to arrive and pay Clapperton’s tab, an officer overheard Clapperton making a phone call and saying, “There’s a bomb at Nakama.”

Police also report tracing the number that made the 911 call back to Clapperton’s phone.

As police went to arrest him, they said he tried to run away. They also said he appeared to be intoxicated. After capturing him, police said Clapperton told them a friend told him to call in the threat at Nakama to distract the police who were watching him at Primanti’s.

No bomb was ever found at Nakama.

Police also said Clapperton told them he ran because he had an outstanding warrant. That case involves allegations of theft.