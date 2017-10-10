Santonio Holmes Retires As Member Of Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The hero of Super Bowl XLIII is retiring from the NFL and is doing so as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to the team’s official website, Santonio Holmes announced his retirement during a press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex Tuesday afternoon.
While he played for three teams during his nine-year career, Holmes is widely remembered for his time in Pittsburgh.
Fans will always remember what proved to be the game-winning catch in Super Bowl XLIII.
“No matter where I travel, I will always be remembered as the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver who caught one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history,” Holmes said.
During his four years in Pittsburgh, Holmes had 235 receptions for 3,835 yards and 20 touchdowns.