Southwest’s Blockbuster Sale Returns, Flights For Below $100

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Southwest’s twice-a-year blockbuster fare sale is back and the airline is dropping fares below $100 on some of the shortest routes.
The Southwest Airlines sale started Tuesday morning and goes for three days.
Flights begin at $49 each on Southwest’s shortest routes and go up to $79, $99, and $129 from there.
The sale covers travel from Oct. 31 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through Feb. 14.
Flights on Fridays and Sundays are excluded.
Some of the one-way fares included from Pittsburgh are:
- Atlanta starting at $79
- Baltimore/Washington D.C. starting at $49
- Chicago starting at $49
- Dallas starting at $99
- Denver starting at $112
- Houston starting at $129
- Los Angeles starting at $129
- Nashville starting at $64
- Orlando starting at $79
- Phoenix starting at $148
- Tampa starting at $99
