Southwest’s Blockbuster Sale Returns, Flights For Below $100

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Southwest’s twice-a-year blockbuster fare sale is back and the airline is dropping fares below $100 on some of the shortest routes.

The Southwest Airlines sale started Tuesday morning and goes for three days.

Flights begin at $49 each on Southwest’s shortest routes and go up to $79, $99, and $129 from there.

The sale covers travel from Oct. 31 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through Feb. 14.

Flights on Fridays and Sundays are excluded.

Some of the one-way fares included from Pittsburgh are:

  • Atlanta starting at $79
  • Baltimore/Washington D.C. starting at $49
  • Chicago starting at $49
  • Dallas starting at $99
  • Denver starting at $112
  • Houston starting at $129
  • Los Angeles starting at $129
  • Nashville starting at $64
  • Orlando starting at $79
  • Phoenix starting at $148
  • Tampa starting at $99

For more information, click here.

