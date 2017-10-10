Southwest’s Blockbuster Sale Returns, Flights For Below $100

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Southwest’s twice-a-year blockbuster fare sale is back and the airline is dropping fares below $100 on some of the shortest routes.

The Southwest Airlines sale started Tuesday morning and goes for three days.

Flights begin at $49 each on Southwest’s shortest routes and go up to $79, $99, and $129 from there.

The sale covers travel from Oct. 31 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through Feb. 14.

Flights on Fridays and Sundays are excluded.

Some of the one-way fares included from Pittsburgh are:

Atlanta starting at $79

Baltimore/Washington D.C. starting at $49

Chicago starting at $49

Dallas starting at $99

Denver starting at $112

Houston starting at $129

Los Angeles starting at $129

Nashville starting at $64

Orlando starting at $79

Phoenix starting at $148

Tampa starting at $99

For more information, click here.