Barber Shop Reopens After Devastating Building Collapse, Pays It Forward

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A brand new sign is out front; the “Hair We Go” Barber Shop is finally back in business. Now, it’s located across the street from its old location.

“It was kind of a rough patch, but I held on,” said owner Steve Layton.

For Layton, that rough patch lasted three months.

It was back in July when the three-story apartment building on North Main Street in Washington came crumbling down, trapping one resident – Megan Angelone – for hours, and leaving all nine people living there homeless.

Afterwards, the only business housed in the structure, Hair We Go Barber Shop, located on the first floor, was in need of a new location.

It found one, just across the street, in the WesBanco building’s basement.

“This was the spot. At first I said it’s going to be tough, it was tucked away, but this place is just what I needed to happen. I’m telling you, it’s a blessing. I am happy and it feels great,” Layton said.

Layton’s clients, like Terry Walker of Wheeling, have remained loyal for the three months the shop was closed.

“I like the new place and I’m glad he opened up so quickly. I didn’t expect it to be this quick, but I’m sure glad he did, and I like the new place a lot,” Walker said.

Layton even picked up a few new customer, and says he has already given back to the community. It began opening day last Friday.

“We did over $520 worth of hair cuts free. We gave back, paying it forward,” Layton said.