Arrest Made In Waterfront Sprint Store Robbery, Suspect Found In Illinois

Pens Beat Caps 3-2, Hornqvist Gets 2 Points In Season Debut Patric Hornqvist scored a power-play goal and assisted on another in his season debut to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday night in their first meeting since the playoffs.

NFL Insider: If Not For Team Unity, Antonio Brown Would Protest In Some FormIt's not just on the field where the Steelers are currently out of sync, it appears as though there's a rift in the in the locker room as well.