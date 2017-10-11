WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Arrest Made In Waterfront Sprint Store Robbery, Suspect Found In Illinois

Filed Under: Allegheny County, Armed Robbery, Homestead, The Waterfront

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a Sprint store last month at The Waterfront in Homestead.

Two men raided the store, tied up employees and stole more than 200 cell phones and iPads back on the morning of Sept. 29.

Allegheny County Police went to Illinois following leads in the case. Two men are now charged.

One of them is in custody in Illinois, and is facing extradition. But police say he will face additional charges in Illinois.

The other suspect is still on the loose. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in Illinois.

