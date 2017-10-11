WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Coach No More; New York Company Renamed Tapestry

NEW YORK (AP) – To better incorporate all of the brands it owns, the storied Coach company of New York is changing its name to Tapestry.

The change for the company that makes the namesake luxury bag, but also owns Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade & Co., will take place at the end of the month.

CEO Victor Luis said Wednesday that the company has been working for the past three years to expand beyond the Coach brand and that the name Tapestry, “speaks to creativity, craftsmanship, authenticity and inclusivity.”

Coach Inc. will also be changing its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange from “COH,” to “TPR.”

