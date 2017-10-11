Sources: Boy, 13, Shot Multiple Times In Duquesne Dies

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in Duquesne late this afternoon.
According to Allegheny County Police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in an alley way in the 400-block of Williams Street.
The boy, who was shot multiple times, was rushed to a local hospital.
But KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports that sources say the boy has died from his injuries.
Allegheny County Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
