‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Joanna And Chip Gaines Talk Show’s End

Filed Under: Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, Joanna Gaines

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – The couple behind HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” is opening up about the reasons for ending the show after its fifth season, which premieres next month.

In an interview with People magazine, Chip and Joanna Gaines cite a grueling 11-month production schedule as a reason for the show’s end. Chip Gaines says the show was demanding time from him that he needed to be giving to the couple’s businesses, relationship and family.

Joanna Gaines isn’t ruling out the possibility of a return to TV, saying “you just never know.”

The Gaines’ also addressed rumors of marital problems. The two say they have a solid marriage that Chip describes as in “a really good place.”

Launched in 2013, “Fixer Upper” follows the two as they redo houses near their Texas home

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch