WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Fox Chapel HS Golf Team Members Hospitalized After 1-Car Crash

By John Shumway
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Car Crash, Fox Chapel, Fox Chapel Area High School, John Shumway, Pittsburgh Field Club

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — Four members of the Fox Chapel High School golf team are recovering following a one-car crash this afternoon.

It happened on Field Club Road while the students were on their way to the Pittsburgh Field Club.

The driver was trapped in the car for quite some time before rescue crews could free him.

All four were taken to the hospital.

Neither a cause, nor the students’ conditions are known right now.

Stay with KDKA for John Shumway’s full reports on this developing story at 5 & 6 p.m.

More from John Shumway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch