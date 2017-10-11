Fox Chapel HS Golf Team Members Hospitalized After 1-Car Crash

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — Four members of the Fox Chapel High School golf team are recovering following a one-car crash this afternoon.

It happened on Field Club Road while the students were on their way to the Pittsburgh Field Club.

The driver was trapped in the car for quite some time before rescue crews could free him.

All four were taken to the hospital.

Neither a cause, nor the students’ conditions are known right now.

Stay with KDKA for John Shumway’s full reports on this developing story at 5 & 6 p.m.