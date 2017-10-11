NFL Insider: If Not For Team Unity, Antonio Brown Would Protest In Some Form

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – It’s not just on the field where the Steelers are currently out of sync, it appears as though there’s a rift in the in the locker room as well.

CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora joined The Starkey and Mueller Show to talk about the drama surrounding the Steelers and how much of it stems from their actions during the National Anthem before the game against the Chicago Bears.

“I won’t say they’re divided, but I would say that this has been a divisive issue, and if the organization can somehow go back in time to Saturday night before the Bears game when, at that point, Tomlin is telling John Fox, ‘Ya, we’re gonna all stand interlocking arms on our sideline, too,’ had it played out like that, I’m not saying their record would be any different, I’m not saying that anything directly would have affected play any differently, but I think sort of the comradery and the vibe would certainly be a little better there,” he said.

When asked about his recent story that indicated Antonio Brown would take a knee or make some sort of gesture during the National Anthem, La Canfora told us “that’s what I’ve heard repeatedly.”

Looking at the team’s issues on the field after a terrible loss at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, La Canfora talks about what he sees as their major problems.

“I just can’t figure out why they can’t sustain any sort of offensive identity from week to week,” said La Canfora.

La Canfora did shed some light though on what different problems he has seen from this team throughout the early parts of the season.

“Early in the year, they didn’t feel like the offensive line was opening enough holes. Overall, they feel like the pass protection has been pretty good, a play here, or a play there, but sort of not that symphony of this play leads to that play leads to this play.”

La Canfora added that some of the problems stem from the poor quarterback play of Ben Roethlisberger who owns the lowest quarterback rating in the fourth quarter this year.

