Police: 2 Men Pose As Utility Workers, Steal Money From Elderly Woman

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after two men posing as utility workers gained entry to a elderly woman’s home and stole money.

According to police, the incident happened in the 300 block of Highway Street in Derry Township on Monday.

One of the men went to the front door and claimed they were from the electric company. The female resident then led the man into the basement.

While they were both in the basement, the second suspect entered the home and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The first suspect was described as being a white male in his 30s with short brown hair and a brown beard. He also had no top teeth, stud earrings in both ears and was wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

A description of the second suspect was not available.

The suspects’ truck was described as a dark grey newer Dodge Ram with window rain guards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg.

