Pitt Students Relieved After Arrest Made In Fellow Student’s Murder

OAKLAND (KDKA) – Many Pitt students were surprised to learn of the murder of a fellow student over the weekend. Now, they are relieved an arrest has been made in the case.

There are still flowers and candles outside the home where Alina Sheykhet was murdered Sunday morning.

“I was shocked that it happened because stuff like that doesn’t happen in Oakland,” Alex Federspiel said.

“It’s just always sad to hear that something like that happens, especially on your campus. You never want to hear about that,” Nicole Shuman said.

Wednesday morning, many of the Pitt students were unaware of the arrest of the suspect in the case.

Sheykhet’s ex-boyfriend, Matthew Darby, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning in South Carolina.

“I’m just very, very relieved. I wasn’t aware of that at all. I was kinda worried that the guy would get away and this would just go unsolved. So, I’m glad that they can catch this guy and finish this up,” Sam O’Connor said.

“It’s always crazy to hear people really far away, but I’m not surprised he ran that far,” Lauren Schickling said.

Students say they hope this is the beginning of justice for Sheykhet’s family.