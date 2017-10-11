Flood Gates On Washington Blvd. Closed Due To Flash Flooding

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The flood gates had to be closed on Washington Boulevard late Wednesday night when heavy rains began to fall.
Flash flooding in the area triggered the closure.
KDKA is told no vehicles were affected by the flooding.
KDKA chief meteorologist Jeff Verszyla says the rain is winding down late and is expected to be mostly out of the area after midnight.
He says the skies will remain mainly cloudy overnight with some spotty drizzle lingering into Thursday morning, and then clouds will linger through the afternoon.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.