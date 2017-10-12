5 Must-Win Games Remaining On Steelers Schedule

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Sitting at 3-2, tied for the lead in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens and looking at a trip to the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs this week, the Steelers have some games left on their schedule that they must capitalize on.
Let’s take a look at those games:
- Week 7 vs Cincinnati: The Bengals are a much better team since firing their offensive coordinator, but the Steelers have to defend their home turf against an AFC North opponent.
- Week 10 at Indianapolis: The Steelers will be coming off their bye week and the Colts are one of the worst teams in the league right now. Even if they get Andrew Luck by Week 10, he won’t be back to his old self yet, making this one of those road games against a bad teams that the Steelers typically lose, but now, they can’t afford that.
- Week 11 vs Tennessee: The Titans aren’t a bad team, but they certainly aren’t the type of team that should be able to come into Heinz Field and take a win from the Steelers. Defending their home turf will be a must for the Steelers this week.
- Week 14 vs Baltimore: Another AFC North game at home that the Steelers can’t lose. The Ravens have been very hit or miss this year, and luckily for the Steelers, they already went into Baltimore and came out with a victory. If they have their sights set on winning the AFC North, they’ll have to get a win at home.
- Week 17 vs Cleveland: It’s the Browns… enough said.