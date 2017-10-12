WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Woman Shot In Foot At Aliquippa Home

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — A woman was shot in Aliquippa on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of Main Street.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports that a 65-year-old woman was shot in the foot while she was sitting on the porch of her home.

Police say she was not the intended target.

Further details are not available at this time.

