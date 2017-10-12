WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Arby’s To Offer Venison Sandwich Nationwide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new addition is coming to Arby’s menus across the country after being tested in the Pittsburgh area.

A vension sandwich will be offered in Arby’s locations nationwide next weekend. The sandwich comes with thick-cut venison steak, crispy onions and a berry sauce.

Arby’s tested the sandwich in the Pittsburgh area last November. The sandwiches were offered at three Arby’s restaurants in New Castle for a few days after Thanksgiving. Locations in Bethel Park, Bellevue and Leechburg also served the sandwiches.

Venison isn’t the only new meat at Arby’s. Some restaurants in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana are testing elk sandwiches.

