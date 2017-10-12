WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Bethel Park School District Cancels Monday’s Classes After Additional Threats

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Classes in the Bethel Park School District will be canceled Monday because of additional threats.

Threats on social media prompted school officials to cancel classes at all Bethel Park schools Thursday. They did not believe the threats were credible, but they canceled classes “in the best interest” of students and staff.

On Thursday, school district superintendent Joseph W. Pasquerilla sent out a letter saying that school would also be canceled on Monday, Oct. 16.

In the letter, Pasquerilla says one rumor implied the high school was not the main target of violence.

School officials have not yet been able to identify who made the threats, and they’re asking students, parents and staff in the district to share anything suspicious with the school district or the police department.

There will be a full day of school for the entire district on Friday, Oct. 13. There will be an increased security presence at schools that day.

Thursday’s canceled classes will be made up on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. A make-up date for Monday’s cancellation has not yet been announced.

