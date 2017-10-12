WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Man Arrested For Committing Lewd Act On Teen At Kennywood

Filed Under: James Wright, Kennywood, West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A man has been arrested for committing a lewd act on a teenage girl at Kennywood back in August.

West Mifflin Police say 39-year-old James Wright, of Baldwin, was arrested Thursday.

Back in August, a 13-year-old girl said she was in line for the Log Jammer when a man behind her in line kept getting closer to her as she tried to move away.

“I felt something warm, like, go on my leg. I turned around and his private part was out, and I was screaming at him, ‘Get away from me, you’re disgusting, and why would you do that,’ and he said in a soft voice, ‘Sorry, I have a problem,’” the victim told KDKA’s Brenda Waters.

(Photo Credit: West Mifflin Police Department)

Police took the girl’s socks and shoes for the suspect’s DNA at the time and used surveillance video to try to identify the man.

West Mifflin Police say were able to identify Wright through their investigation and develop appropriate probable cause.

Wright is facing charges of stalking, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and indecent exposure.

