Furry Tails: Nellie & Kringle Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Nellie Olsen

Orphans of the Storm

This Nellie’s not a feisty girl on the prairie! This pup’s been through a tough time in her young life and is looking for a kind and patient forever family that will give her lots of love.

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Nellie Olsen is a young retriever mix, about a year old. She was a happy girl until her owner gave her to a man to watch while she was in hospital. That man mistreated her and now Nellie is having a hard time learning to trust again.

She is at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning and a favorite of the volunteers and staff who are spending a lot of quality time with her to help her not be afraid when she meets her new family.

Nellie needs a special person — someone who is kind and understanding and will give her lots of attention and let her learn that most people are not bad. Once you gain her trust, she is very friendly and loving.

For more info or to meet Nellie Olsen, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Nellie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Kringle

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Kringle is looking for a second chance at a forever home! A sweet cat and a little bit shy, he needs a loving family to call his very own.

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Kringle came to us back in February after being in a loving home. His owner became ill and could no longer care for him, so he ended up at Animal Protectors. Obviously, this whole experience has been very confusing for this sweet guy.

Kringle is a bit of a loner and doesn’t bother very much with the other cats in our cat room. He enjoys spending his days outside, lounging on our catio and taking in the fresh air.

Although Kringle’s fur is almost all black, he has a singular white spot on his chest that causes him to stand out among the rest. This handsome boy is 6-years-old now.

Even though Kringle has been in our care for quite some time, we feel that there is still a lot of his personality left to discover. We are hoping that he will be able to find a home that accepts him and allows his true self to shine through.

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

