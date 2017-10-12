Police Find Almost $10K In Cash, $35K In Drugs In New Castle Home

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police found about $35,000 in drugs, almost $10,000 in cash and a handgun when they searched a New Castle home Thursday afternoon.
The New Castle Police Department and Lawrence County D.A.’s Special Investigation Unit served a sealed search warrant on a home in the 100 block of East Wallace Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
When officers searched the home, they found almost 12 ounces of cocaine, about 58 grams of heroin containing fentanyl, a hydraulic pill press machine and a digital scale with white powder residue.
Police say the total street value of the drugs seized is approximately $35,000.
Officers also found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and six cell phones.
Police say 21-year-old Michael Schmidt is facing multiple charges, including possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and persons not to possess firearms.