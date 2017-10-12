Police Find Almost $10K In Cash, $35K In Drugs In New Castle Home

Filed Under: Drug Bust, Michael Schmidt, New Castle

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police found about $35,000 in drugs, almost $10,000 in cash and a handgun when they searched a New Castle home Thursday afternoon.

The New Castle Police Department and Lawrence County D.A.’s Special Investigation Unit served a sealed search warrant on a home in the 100 block of East Wallace Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

When officers searched the home, they found almost 12 ounces of cocaine, about 58 grams of heroin containing fentanyl, a hydraulic pill press machine and a digital scale with white powder residue.

Police say the total street value of the drugs seized is approximately $35,000.

Officers also found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and six cell phones.

Police say 21-year-old Michael Schmidt is facing multiple charges, including possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and persons not to possess firearms.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch