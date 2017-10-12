List: Pittsburgh Named Top Halloween Travel Destination

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When you think of traveling for the holidays, you probably think of Thanksgiving or Christmas, but if you’re looking for somewhere special to go for Halloween, Pittsburgh is the place for you.

RewardExpert looked into Halloween activities, climate, safety, price and ease of transit in the top 20 most populous areas in the Northeast to determine the best cities for a Halloween vacation.

Pittsburgh landed the number 5 spot on the list for the Northeast. RewardExpert says Pittsburgh has more to do than most other cities in the region, mentioning the haunted Congelier House on the North Side, a Halloween bar crawl and the family-friendly HalloweenTown event.

The following cities made up the top 10 Halloween cities in the Northeast:

Bridgeport, CT Boston, MA Buffalo, N.Y. Elizabeth, N.J. Pittsburgh, PA Jersey City, N.J. Cambridge, MA Worcester, MA Paterson, N.J. Allentown, PA

