Trump Says Puerto Rico Can’t Get Aid ‘Forever’

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is criticizing hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and says the government can’t keep federal aid there “forever.”

Trump criticized the U.S. territory in a series of tweets Thursday. He says there is a “total lack of accountability” and “electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes.”

The president adds: “We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!”

The House is on track to back Trump’s request for billions more in disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat.

Hurricane Maria struck Sept. 20. It has killed at least 45 people, and about 85 percent of Puerto Rico residents still lack electricity.

  1. Larry Grumet says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:03 AM

    with all the fights our president gets into with everyone, he should right a book and call it; “mein Rumpf”

