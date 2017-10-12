Man Sentenced To 3 To 6 Years In Fatal Hit-And-Run

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man has been sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison for a 2015 hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist.
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office says 32-year-old Zachary Chicko, of New Kensington, has been ordered to serve 3 to 6 years in prison and pay a $2,500 fine.
Chicko was convicted in July of one count of accidents involving death or personal injury and two summary offenses in connection to the death of 24-year-old Brandon Ortmann.
Ortmann was riding his bike home from work on Sept. 18, 2015, when he was hit in the head by a box truck’s side mirror. He died from his injuries at the hospital.
Police later determined Chicko was driving the truck. Chicko told police that he didn’t know what he hit, and he didn’t stop because he was scared.
The investigation determined the crash occurred because Ortmann was travelling westbound on the eastbound side of the roadway.