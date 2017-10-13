Salami, Capocollo Recalled After Aluminum Clip Found In Meat

Filed Under: Recall, Recalls

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Salami and capocollo products are being recalled after an aluminum clip was found in one of the meat products.

Battistoni Italian Specialty Meats is recalling about 22,630 pounds of Genoa Salami and Capocollo.

The FSIS says an aluminum clip was found in the meat Wednesday while a retailer was preparing and slicing it.

The recall affects the following products:

  • 18.9 pound vacuum-sealed packages of “Battistoni GENOA SALAMI WITH WINE”
  • 15 pound vacuum-sealed packages of “Battistoni Hot Cooked Capocollo Boneless Pork Shoulder Butt Coated with Spices & Paprika”

The products were shipped to Pennsylvania and several other states.

More information can be found on the FSIS website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch