Salami, Capocollo Recalled After Aluminum Clip Found In Meat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Salami and capocollo products are being recalled after an aluminum clip was found in one of the meat products.
Battistoni Italian Specialty Meats is recalling about 22,630 pounds of Genoa Salami and Capocollo.
The FSIS says an aluminum clip was found in the meat Wednesday while a retailer was preparing and slicing it.
The recall affects the following products:
- 18.9 pound vacuum-sealed packages of “Battistoni GENOA SALAMI WITH WINE”
- 15 pound vacuum-sealed packages of “Battistoni Hot Cooked Capocollo Boneless Pork Shoulder Butt Coated with Spices & Paprika”
The products were shipped to Pennsylvania and several other states.