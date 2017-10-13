Ambridge Police Looking For Man In Connection To Church Burglaries

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — Ambridge police are asking for help catching a church burglar.

Police say the man has hit three churches just this week, and they think it’s the same man doing all the burglaries. They also think he uses a lookout.

According to police, his first burglary was on Monday, Oct. 9, at the Ambridge First United Methodist Church on Maplewood Avenue. Officers said he hit Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church on 6th Street twice — once on Wednesday and again on Thursday.

“The church operates off of donations. To see somebody victimize a church, it’s unfortunate,” Officer Zadock Dismuke said.

Police say each time, he came in through an unlocked window and got away with several items.

“Taken was several laptop computers, a flat screen TV, a smaller one, some change, loose change and postage stamps,” Dismuke said.

Police think someone may be able to identify his walk. In the video, he can be seen taking long bouncing steps while keeping his upper body very stiff.

What’s also sad is police said this guy also broke into the priest’s car last night and stole some of his personal items.

If you think you know who the burglar is, you’re asked to call Ambridge Police at (724) 266-3270.