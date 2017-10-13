‘Break Room’ Offers Outlet For Therapeutic Demolition

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

IRWIN (KDKA) — At the new “Break Room” in Westmoreland County, you can let go of your frustrations and let someone else clean up.

This is the place for you if you’ve ever simply wanted to destroy something because you’re in a bad mood or just burn off some excess energy. It’s a veritable playground for pummeling and pounding.

“The premise of Break Room is whether you’re angry or you just wanna have fun, you can come down here, pick out some items that we have — glassware, electronics, printers, things such as that,” Crew Newcomer said.

Then you can take those items and pound them into oblivion. You can also bring in your own personal items to destroy. Costs vary depending on what you want to destroy and with whom.

“The most popular thing right now is date night. Couples have been coming in saying, ‘We were just at dinner, we’re looking for something to do,'” Newcomer said.

The implements of destruction include baseball bats, crow bars and golf clubs. Full protective gear is provided, and no clean-up is required.

The “Break Room” is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Get more information or book a smashing session at breakroomirwin.com.