Know The Score: Oct. 13, 2017

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!

PREP FOOTBALL

Abraham Lincoln 26, KIPP Dubois 6

Academy Park 34, Glen Mills 0

FEATURED GAME: Aliquippa 22, Quaker Valley 7

 

Archbishop Wood 49, Archbishop Carroll 7

Athens 27, Wyalusing 0

Austintown Fitch, Ohio 20, Erie McDowell 0

Bald Eagle Area 25, Clearfield 22

Bedford 34, Somerset 24

Belle Vernon 21, Thomas Jefferson 17

Bellefonte 49, Central Martinsburg 22

Bellwood-Antis 35, Mount Union 34

Bentworth 28, Waynesburg Central 27

Berks Catholic 49, Twin Valley 14

Berlin-Brothersvalley 38, Windber 22

Bermudian Springs 10, Delone 7, OT

Berwick 44, Wyoming Valley West 22

Bethel Park 48, Canon-McMillan 16

Bethlehem Catholic 56, Whitehall 14

Bethlehem Center 47, Brownsville 0

Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Central Cambria 7

Bishop Shanahan 41, Downingtown West 14

Blacklick 35, Conemaugh Township 19

Bristol 26, Jenkintown 9

Brockway 40, Bradford 20

Brookville 44, Union/AC Valley(FB) 6

Burrell 21, Valley 6

California 38, Rochester 6

Carbondale 41, Montrose 21

Cardinal O’Hara 20, Conwell Egan 13

Carmichaels 41, Jefferson-Morgan 7

Carrick 27, Bridgeport, Ohio 20

Cedar Cliff 35, Chambersburg 14

Cedar Crest 42, Solanco 21

Central Bucks South 21, Central Bucks West 20

FEATURED GAME: Central Valley 55, Beaver Falls 15

 

Central York 55, Spring Grove 14

Charleroi 37, Burgettstown 17

Cheltenham 20, Wissahickon 13

Chestnut Ridge 42, Penns Valley 14

Clairton 40, Leechburg 7

Clarion 44, Karns City 17

Clarion-Limestone 68, Moniteau 8

Coatesville 42, Avon Grove 6

Cocalico 56, Garden Spot 28

Conneaut Area 48, Warren 7

Conneaut, Ohio 58, Girard 20

Conrad Weiser 69, Dover 42

Corry 35, Titusville 6

Crestwood 42, Hanover Area 7

Cumberland Valley 37, Carlisle 7

Curwensville 43, Elk County Catholic 12

Dallas 21, Wyoming Area 20

Dallastown Area 35, South Western 7

Deer Lakes 33, Laurel 0

Delaware Valley 45, Scranton 7

Derry 35, Ellwood City 7

Dobbins-Randolph 60, Edison 0

Donegal 20, Hazleton Area 14

Downingtown East 45, Unionville 21

Dubois 69, Franklin 56

Dunmore 49, Mid Valley 0

ELCO 22, Columbia 16

East Juniata 20, Pine Grove 6

East Pennsboro 66, Camp Hill Trinity 27

East Stroudsburg South 73, Allentown Allen 19

Easton 42, Northampton 7

Eisenhower 52, Mercer 0

Elizabeth Forward 47, Southmoreland 3

Elizabethtown 44, Lampeter-Strasburg 38, OT

Emmaus 28, Bethlehem Liberty 13

Erie Cathedral Prep 50, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 7

Exeter 56, Fleetwood 0

Farrell 20, Cambridge Springs 13

Forest Hills 33, Penn Cambria 6

Fort Cherry 42, Mapletown 0

Fox Chapel 19, Baldwin 13

Franklin Regional 23, Greater Latrobe 20

Garnet Valley 43, Harriton 0

Gateway 61, Kiski Area 21

General McLane 49, Fort Leboeuf 21

Gettysburg 42, Kennard-Dale 7

Governor Mifflin 41, Muhlenberg 7

Great Valley 41, Octorara 6

Greater Johnstown 23, Bishop McCort 15

Greenville 21, Reynolds 7

Grove City 46, Fairview 13

Hamburg 37, Kutztown 14

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 50, Mechanicsburg 13

Hatboro-Horsham 49, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 28

Haverford 10, Radnor 0

Hempfield 52, Lancaster McCaskey 26

Hollidaysburg 38, Tyrone 7

Homer-Center 35, West Shamokin 14

Huntingdon 61, Philipsburg-Osceola 6

Imani Christian Academy 20, Frazier 12

Imhotep Charter 43, Frankford 7

Iroquois 42, Maplewood 19

Jeannette 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 7

Jersey Shore 32, Shamokin 0

Jim Thorpe 30, Tamaqua 26

Juniata 60, Halifax 0

Juniata Valley 48, Moshannon Valley 12

Kane Area 19, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 14

Keystone Oaks 35, Apollo-Ridge 13

Lackawanna Trail 41, Susquehanna 12

Lake-Lehman 35, Holy Redeemer 7

Lancaster Catholic 38, Pequea Valley 14

Latin Charter 36, Philadelphia George Washington 18

Laurel Highlands 40, Uniontown 15

Lehighton 54, Pottsville 33

Ligonier Valley 49, Blairsville 14

Line Mountain 27, Newport 14

Littlestown 29, Hanover 26

Loyalsock 39, Bloomsburg 12

Mahanoy Area 21, Minersville 14

Manheim Central 79, Ephrata 7

Manheim Township 45, Warwick 7

Marian Catholic 44, Shenandoah Valley 0

Mars 42, Ambridge 7

McKeesport 42, Upper St. Clair 14

Meadville 53, Oil City 12

Mercyhurst Prep 34, Harbor Creek 7

Meyersdale 55, Conemaugh Valley 15

Milton Hershey 41, Boiling Springs 0

Mohawk 20, Freedom 14

Montour 38, Greensburg Salem 0

Montoursville 22, Milton 21, OT

Mount Carmel 58, Lewisburg 20

Mount Lebanon 18, Peters Township 15

Mount Pleasant 45, Yough 7

Muncy 52, Bucktail 12

Nazareth Area 35, Bethlehem Freedom 32

Neshaminy 48, Bensalem 27

Neshannock 38, South Side 27

New Brighton 42, South Allegheny 24

New Castle 42, Knoch 21

New Hope-Solebury 49, Springfield Montco 0

North Allegheny 49, Seneca Valley 14

North Hills 52, Chartiers Valley 14

North Penn 47, Souderton 20

North Penn-Mansfield 50, Cowanesque Valley 8

North Schuylkill 22, Blue Mountain 0

Northern Bedford 14, Claysburg-Kimmel 7, OT

Northern Cambria 48, Saltsburg 20

Northern Lebanon 41, Annville-Cleona 13

Northern York 28, Mifflin County 17

Northwest Area 45, Wilkes-Barre GAR 8

Northwestern 56, North East 24

Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Pen Argyl 0

Olney Charter 38, Fels 0

Otto-Eldred 24, Coudersport 8

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 34, Union Area 15

Owen J Roberts 55, Methacton 14

Oxford 55, Kennett 36

Palmerton 26, Catasauqua 7

Palumbo 30, Roxborough 14

Parkland 49, Pocono Mountain East 0

Penn Hills 42, Hempfield Area 27

Penn Manor 33, Conestoga Valley 17

Penn Wood 40, Chichester 0

Penn-Trafford 49, Armstrong 3

Penncrest 13, Conestoga 2

Pennridge 35, William Tennent 26

Pennsbury 25, Council Rock South 14

Philadelphia West Catholic 50, Bonner-Prendergast 0

Pine-Richland 49, Shaler 0

FEATURED GAME: Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59, Altoona 14

 

Pittsburgh North Catholic 29, Elwood City Riverside 28

Pittston Area 46, Nanticoke Area 21

Pleasant Valley 34, East Stroudsburg North 14

Plum 48, Connellsville 12

Portage Area 60, Shade 46

Pottsgrove 53, Phoenixville 7

Pottsville Nativity 26, Upper Dauphin 21

Punxsutawney 49, Keystone 12

Reading 21, Daniel Boone 0

Red Land 31, Hershey 21

Red Lion 46, New Oxford 21

Redbank Valley 52, St. Marys 7

Salisbury 34, Northern Lehigh 13

Schuylkill Haven 76, Panther Valley 0

Scranton Prep 49, Western Wayne 7

Selinsgrove 40, Central Mountain 3

Seneca 61, Saegertown 0

Serra Catholic 42, Carlynton 6

GAME OF THE WEEK: Seton-LaSalle 21, Freeport 10

 

FAN GAME OF THE WEEK: Shady Side Academy 37, Avonworth 28

 

Sharon 62, Lakeview 0

Sharpsville 20, Slippery Rock 9

Shenango 46, Cornell 16

Shikellamy 48, Mifflinburg 7

Shippensburg 28, Greencastle Antrim 18

South Fayette 62, Indiana 14

South Park 39, McGuffey 14

South Philadelphia 54, Overbrook 42

South Williamsport 28, Central Columbia 17

Southern Columbia 41, Danville 10

Southern Huntingdon 34, Everett 6

Southern Lehigh 28, Northwestern Lehigh 21

Springfield Delco 42, Marple Newtown 19

State College 34, Central Dauphin East 14

Steel Valley 34, East Allegheny 13

Steelton-Highspire 24, Palmyra 14

Stroudsburg 28, Allentown Central Catholic 24

Susquehannock 42, Eastern York 0

Towanda 27, Troy 13

Tri-Valley 44, Susquenita 19

Trinity 48, Albert Gallatin 8

Tussey Mountain 38, Glendale 25

United 33, Purchase Line 22

Upper Dublin 27, Philadelphia Central 8

Upper Merion 27, Pottstown 6

Upper Moreland 35, Quakertown 14

Valley Forge Military 16, Lower Moreland 15

Valley View 28, North Pocono 21

Wallenpaupack 42, Abington Heights 0

Warrior Run 16, Hughesville 9

Washington 54, Chartiers-Houston 14

Waynesboro 24, Big Spring 21, OT

Wellsboro 51, Montgomery 8

West Allegheny 24, Hampton 14

West Branch 48, Williamsburg 14

West Chester East 37, West Chester Henderson 14

West Greene 48, Monessen 16

West Lawn Wilson 46, Lebanon 11

West Mifflin 37, Ringgold 13

West Perry 48, James Buchanan 0

West Scranton 29, Honesdale 28

West York 34, York Suburban 0

FEATURED GAME: Westinghouse 21, Allderdice 14

 

Wilkes-Barre Meyers 27, Tunkhannock 16

Williams Valley 74, Millersburg 16

Wilmington 52, Hickory 0

Woodland Hills 34, Moon 14

York 55, Northeastern 6

York Catholic 33, Biglerville 14

