Know The Score: Oct. 13, 2017

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Abraham Lincoln 26, KIPP Dubois 6
Academy Park 34, Glen Mills 0
FEATURED GAME: Aliquippa 22, Quaker Valley 7
Archbishop Wood 49, Archbishop Carroll 7
Athens 27, Wyalusing 0
Austintown Fitch, Ohio 20, Erie McDowell 0
Bald Eagle Area 25, Clearfield 22
Bedford 34, Somerset 24
Belle Vernon 21, Thomas Jefferson 17
Bellefonte 49, Central Martinsburg 22
Bellwood-Antis 35, Mount Union 34
Bentworth 28, Waynesburg Central 27
Berks Catholic 49, Twin Valley 14
Berlin-Brothersvalley 38, Windber 22
Bermudian Springs 10, Delone 7, OT
Berwick 44, Wyoming Valley West 22
Bethel Park 48, Canon-McMillan 16
Bethlehem Catholic 56, Whitehall 14
Bethlehem Center 47, Brownsville 0
Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Central Cambria 7
Bishop Shanahan 41, Downingtown West 14
Blacklick 35, Conemaugh Township 19
Bristol 26, Jenkintown 9
Brockway 40, Bradford 20
Brookville 44, Union/AC Valley(FB) 6
Burrell 21, Valley 6
California 38, Rochester 6
Carbondale 41, Montrose 21
Cardinal O’Hara 20, Conwell Egan 13
Carmichaels 41, Jefferson-Morgan 7
Carrick 27, Bridgeport, Ohio 20
Cedar Cliff 35, Chambersburg 14
Cedar Crest 42, Solanco 21
Central Bucks South 21, Central Bucks West 20
FEATURED GAME: Central Valley 55, Beaver Falls 15
Central York 55, Spring Grove 14
Charleroi 37, Burgettstown 17
Cheltenham 20, Wissahickon 13
Chestnut Ridge 42, Penns Valley 14
Clairton 40, Leechburg 7
Clarion 44, Karns City 17
Clarion-Limestone 68, Moniteau 8
Coatesville 42, Avon Grove 6
Cocalico 56, Garden Spot 28
Conneaut Area 48, Warren 7
Conneaut, Ohio 58, Girard 20
Conrad Weiser 69, Dover 42
Corry 35, Titusville 6
Crestwood 42, Hanover Area 7
Cumberland Valley 37, Carlisle 7
Curwensville 43, Elk County Catholic 12
Dallas 21, Wyoming Area 20
Dallastown Area 35, South Western 7
Deer Lakes 33, Laurel 0
Delaware Valley 45, Scranton 7
Derry 35, Ellwood City 7
Dobbins-Randolph 60, Edison 0
Donegal 20, Hazleton Area 14
Downingtown East 45, Unionville 21
Dubois 69, Franklin 56
Dunmore 49, Mid Valley 0
ELCO 22, Columbia 16
East Juniata 20, Pine Grove 6
East Pennsboro 66, Camp Hill Trinity 27
East Stroudsburg South 73, Allentown Allen 19
Easton 42, Northampton 7
Eisenhower 52, Mercer 0
Elizabeth Forward 47, Southmoreland 3
Elizabethtown 44, Lampeter-Strasburg 38, OT
Emmaus 28, Bethlehem Liberty 13
Erie Cathedral Prep 50, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 7
Exeter 56, Fleetwood 0
Farrell 20, Cambridge Springs 13
Forest Hills 33, Penn Cambria 6
Fort Cherry 42, Mapletown 0
Fox Chapel 19, Baldwin 13
Franklin Regional 23, Greater Latrobe 20
Garnet Valley 43, Harriton 0
Gateway 61, Kiski Area 21
General McLane 49, Fort Leboeuf 21
Gettysburg 42, Kennard-Dale 7
Governor Mifflin 41, Muhlenberg 7
Great Valley 41, Octorara 6
Greater Johnstown 23, Bishop McCort 15
Greenville 21, Reynolds 7
Grove City 46, Fairview 13
Hamburg 37, Kutztown 14
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 50, Mechanicsburg 13
Hatboro-Horsham 49, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 28
Haverford 10, Radnor 0
Hempfield 52, Lancaster McCaskey 26
Hollidaysburg 38, Tyrone 7
Homer-Center 35, West Shamokin 14
Huntingdon 61, Philipsburg-Osceola 6
Imani Christian Academy 20, Frazier 12
Imhotep Charter 43, Frankford 7
Iroquois 42, Maplewood 19
Jeannette 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 7
Jersey Shore 32, Shamokin 0
Jim Thorpe 30, Tamaqua 26
Juniata 60, Halifax 0
Juniata Valley 48, Moshannon Valley 12
Kane Area 19, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 14
Keystone Oaks 35, Apollo-Ridge 13
Lackawanna Trail 41, Susquehanna 12
Lake-Lehman 35, Holy Redeemer 7
Lancaster Catholic 38, Pequea Valley 14
Latin Charter 36, Philadelphia George Washington 18
Laurel Highlands 40, Uniontown 15
Lehighton 54, Pottsville 33
Ligonier Valley 49, Blairsville 14
Line Mountain 27, Newport 14
Littlestown 29, Hanover 26
Loyalsock 39, Bloomsburg 12
Mahanoy Area 21, Minersville 14
Manheim Central 79, Ephrata 7
Manheim Township 45, Warwick 7
Marian Catholic 44, Shenandoah Valley 0
Mars 42, Ambridge 7
McKeesport 42, Upper St. Clair 14
Meadville 53, Oil City 12
Mercyhurst Prep 34, Harbor Creek 7
Meyersdale 55, Conemaugh Valley 15
Milton Hershey 41, Boiling Springs 0
Mohawk 20, Freedom 14
Montour 38, Greensburg Salem 0
Montoursville 22, Milton 21, OT
Mount Carmel 58, Lewisburg 20
Mount Lebanon 18, Peters Township 15
Mount Pleasant 45, Yough 7
Muncy 52, Bucktail 12
Nazareth Area 35, Bethlehem Freedom 32
Neshaminy 48, Bensalem 27
Neshannock 38, South Side 27
New Brighton 42, South Allegheny 24
New Castle 42, Knoch 21
New Hope-Solebury 49, Springfield Montco 0
North Allegheny 49, Seneca Valley 14
North Hills 52, Chartiers Valley 14
North Penn 47, Souderton 20
North Penn-Mansfield 50, Cowanesque Valley 8
North Schuylkill 22, Blue Mountain 0
Northern Bedford 14, Claysburg-Kimmel 7, OT
Northern Cambria 48, Saltsburg 20
Northern Lebanon 41, Annville-Cleona 13
Northern York 28, Mifflin County 17
Northwest Area 45, Wilkes-Barre GAR 8
Northwestern 56, North East 24
Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Pen Argyl 0
Olney Charter 38, Fels 0
Otto-Eldred 24, Coudersport 8
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 34, Union Area 15
Owen J Roberts 55, Methacton 14
Oxford 55, Kennett 36
Palmerton 26, Catasauqua 7
Palumbo 30, Roxborough 14
Parkland 49, Pocono Mountain East 0
Penn Hills 42, Hempfield Area 27
Penn Manor 33, Conestoga Valley 17
Penn Wood 40, Chichester 0
Penn-Trafford 49, Armstrong 3
Penncrest 13, Conestoga 2
Pennridge 35, William Tennent 26
Pennsbury 25, Council Rock South 14
Philadelphia West Catholic 50, Bonner-Prendergast 0
Pine-Richland 49, Shaler 0
FEATURED GAME: Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59, Altoona 14
Pittsburgh North Catholic 29, Elwood City Riverside 28
Pittston Area 46, Nanticoke Area 21
Pleasant Valley 34, East Stroudsburg North 14
Plum 48, Connellsville 12
Portage Area 60, Shade 46
Pottsgrove 53, Phoenixville 7
Pottsville Nativity 26, Upper Dauphin 21
Punxsutawney 49, Keystone 12
Reading 21, Daniel Boone 0
Red Land 31, Hershey 21
Red Lion 46, New Oxford 21
Redbank Valley 52, St. Marys 7
Salisbury 34, Northern Lehigh 13
Schuylkill Haven 76, Panther Valley 0
Scranton Prep 49, Western Wayne 7
Selinsgrove 40, Central Mountain 3
Seneca 61, Saegertown 0
Serra Catholic 42, Carlynton 6
GAME OF THE WEEK: Seton-LaSalle 21, Freeport 10
FAN GAME OF THE WEEK: Shady Side Academy 37, Avonworth 28
Sharon 62, Lakeview 0
Sharpsville 20, Slippery Rock 9
Shenango 46, Cornell 16
Shikellamy 48, Mifflinburg 7
Shippensburg 28, Greencastle Antrim 18
South Fayette 62, Indiana 14
South Park 39, McGuffey 14
South Philadelphia 54, Overbrook 42
South Williamsport 28, Central Columbia 17
Southern Columbia 41, Danville 10
Southern Huntingdon 34, Everett 6
Southern Lehigh 28, Northwestern Lehigh 21
Springfield Delco 42, Marple Newtown 19
State College 34, Central Dauphin East 14
Steel Valley 34, East Allegheny 13
Steelton-Highspire 24, Palmyra 14
Stroudsburg 28, Allentown Central Catholic 24
Susquehannock 42, Eastern York 0
Towanda 27, Troy 13
Tri-Valley 44, Susquenita 19
Trinity 48, Albert Gallatin 8
Tussey Mountain 38, Glendale 25
United 33, Purchase Line 22
Upper Dublin 27, Philadelphia Central 8
Upper Merion 27, Pottstown 6
Upper Moreland 35, Quakertown 14
Valley Forge Military 16, Lower Moreland 15
Valley View 28, North Pocono 21
Wallenpaupack 42, Abington Heights 0
Warrior Run 16, Hughesville 9
Washington 54, Chartiers-Houston 14
Waynesboro 24, Big Spring 21, OT
Wellsboro 51, Montgomery 8
West Allegheny 24, Hampton 14
West Branch 48, Williamsburg 14
West Chester East 37, West Chester Henderson 14
West Greene 48, Monessen 16
West Lawn Wilson 46, Lebanon 11
West Mifflin 37, Ringgold 13
West Perry 48, James Buchanan 0
West Scranton 29, Honesdale 28
West York 34, York Suburban 0
FEATURED GAME: Westinghouse 21, Allderdice 14
Wilkes-Barre Meyers 27, Tunkhannock 16
Williams Valley 74, Millersburg 16
Wilmington 52, Hickory 0
Woodland Hills 34, Moon 14
York 55, Northeastern 6
York Catholic 33, Biglerville 14
