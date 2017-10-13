Suspect In Pitt Student’s Murder Expected To Return To PA In Late October

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It may be a few weeks before a man accused of murdering a Pitt student returns to Pennsylvania, but when he does, he’ll be facing even more legal troubles.

“Presently, he’s still in South Carolina,” Matthew Darby‘s attorney, David Shrager, said. “I’ve been in conversation with South Carolina as well as the District Attorney’s office, and my understanding is he will be brought here sometime towards the end of the month.”

When 21-year-old Darby returns, he faces numerous charges. The most serious of them — his alleged connection to the murder of University of Pittsburgh student 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet.

She was found dead inside of her off-campus apartment in Oakland on Sunday.

Darby was found in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a few days later. He has waived extradition, but according to his attorney, it will be a few more weeks before Darby will face a judge here in Pennsylvania, saying South Carolina and Pennsylvania officials have to communicate to each other and then go through the proper channels.

“There are rules regarding extradition and how people are transferred,” Shrager said. “Most likely, they will quickly address the charges he has there and then he will be brought here.”

The charge in South Carolina surrounds Darby allegedly trying to break into a house there.

“I may be going down there, that depends,” Shrager said. “That’s something we will be working on over the next few days.”

When Darby does return to Pittsburgh, not only will he face a murder charge. There are also two charges of rape — one of an Indiana County woman back in February and a more recent case of a 17-year-old in Elizabeth Township a few days before Sheykhet was murdered.

“He passed along a message to his parents that he loves them, and I did notice, certainly, he seems exhausted and despondent, as I would expect,” Shrager said, “but we did not discuss any factual matters.”

When asked if the death penalty had been discussed with the D.A., Shrager said that is premature.