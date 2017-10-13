Police Searching For Ohio Man Accused Of Raping, Killing 13-Month-Old

Filed Under: Child Rape, Joshua Gurto, Murder, Ohio

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CONNEAUT, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of raping and killing a 13-month-old in northeast Ohio.

Conneaut Law Director Kyle Smith said Friday that his office filed charges of aggravated murder and rape against Joshua Gurto in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley. Smith said an arrest warrant was issued for the 37-year-old Conneaut man.

Police say they responded Oct. 7 to call about an unresponsive child at an apartment complex in Conneaut, roughly 70 miles northeast of Cleveland. They say the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Ashtabula County Coroner says the child had blunt-force injuries to her head and body.

Smith said he could not provide any additional details.

There was no public phone listing for Gurto.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch