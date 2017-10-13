2 Injured In Parkway East Rollover Crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were injured in an early Friday morning rollover crash along the Parkway East.

According to police, the crash happened in the outbound lanes near the Oakland exit around 1:20 a.m.

It appears only one vehicle was involved in the crash, but two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries and their conditions are unknown.

The road was closed while police investigated, but it reopened around 2 a.m.

