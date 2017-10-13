Steelers Get Spooked At Etna’s ScareHouse

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Pittsburgh Steelers recently took a walk through the ScareHouse in Etna, showing even big, tough football players can get a little freaked out.
Bud Dupree, LT Walton, Cam Heyward, Tyler Matakevich, Farrington Huguenin, Sean Davis, JJ Wilcox, Ryan Shazier and more went on the Halloween adventure.
In a video posted to the ScareHouse’s YouTube page, you can see the players jumping, screaming and, sometimes, swearing as actors and other frights jump out at them.
After the team made it out, they interacted with some of the characters outside the house, even shaking hands with a creepy clown.