Attorneys General, FTC To Crack Down On Student Loan Debt Relief Scams

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The state Attorney General wants to crack down on scams that target college graduates paying off student loans.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro and eleven other Attorneys General are working with the Federal Trade Commission to investigate student loan debt relief scams.
According to a release from Shapiro, Pennsylvania had the second highest average student loan debt of any state in the country in 2016.
Shapiro urges those with student loans to remember that only scammers promise fast loan forgiveness and ask for upfront fees for help.
Student borrowers who believe they’ve been scammed should email scams@attorneygeneral.gov or call the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555.