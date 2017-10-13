Attorneys General, FTC To Crack Down On Student Loan Debt Relief Scams

Filed Under: Josh Shapiro, Scams, Student Loan Debt

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The state Attorney General wants to crack down on scams that target college graduates paying off student loans.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro and eleven other Attorneys General are working with the Federal Trade Commission to investigate student loan debt relief scams.

According to a release from Shapiro, Pennsylvania had the second highest average student loan debt of any state in the country in 2016.

Shapiro urges those with student loans to remember that only scammers promise fast loan forgiveness and ask for upfront fees for help.

Student borrowers who believe they’ve been scammed should email scams@attorneygeneral.gov or call the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555.

Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch