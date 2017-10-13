WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Report: Women Charged More For Car Insurance Than Men Despite Identical Driving Records

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Experts say almost every study shows that men are more likely to get into a car crash than women, but a new report says that even if they have a perfect driving record, women are charged much more for car insurance than men.

The Consumer Federation has asked state insurance commissioners, which regulate auto insurances state by state, to demand an explanation for why they do this.

In the meantime, it won’t hurt to shop around for auto insurance.

You can find the full results of the study here: consumerfed.org/press_release

