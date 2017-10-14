Boy Dies From Fentanyl Overdose At Sleepover

Filed Under: Fentanyl

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities have charged a 60-year-old Ohio woman in the death of a 12-year-old boy who a coroner says died from a fentanyl overdose during a sleepover at her apartment.

Sheila Hutchins was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in the death of Kanye Champelle in July. The Columbus woman remains held on a $50,000 bond after a Franklin County Municipal Court hearing Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the apartment after the boy reportedly started choking and found him unconscious. He died two days later at a hospital.

It remains unclear how he was exposed to the powerful synthetic opioid during a sleepover birthday party for a cousin or whose drugs they were.

Hutchins’ public defender couldn’t be reached for comment Saturday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch