Brawl Breaks Out At Concert On South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A large fight broke out at Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo’s show early Saturday morning at the Devils & Dolls nightclub.
One person was stabbed or slashed on the back of the hand by a broken bottle.
Paramedics report the 23-year-old victim from Rankin was stable after officers placed a tourniquet on his arm.
The victim has not spoken with police.
The street was closed for safety as people fled the bar, and there haven’t been any arrests in connection with the fight.