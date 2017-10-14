Brawl Breaks Out At Concert On South Side

Filed Under: Jimmy Wopo, South Side

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A large fight broke out at Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo’s show early Saturday morning at the Devils & Dolls nightclub.

One person was stabbed or slashed on the back of the hand by a broken bottle.

Paramedics report the 23-year-old victim from Rankin was stable after officers placed a tourniquet on his arm.

The victim has not spoken with police.

The street was closed for safety as people fled the bar, and there haven’t been any arrests in connection with the fight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch