‘Purge And Purify’: Horror Movie, Trump-Themed Halloween Decorations Shock Neighbors

ROY, Utah (KDKA) — A Utah man mixed his support for Donald Trump with references to a horror movie for his Halloween decorations, shocking some neighbors.

CBS affiliate KUTV reports that Kade Rogers hung a banner on his garage door reading, in red spray paint, “Make America GREAT Again. Purge And Purify.”

Stirring Things Up: “Halloween decorations“ upsetting some people and Roy, Ut. The sign maker, 2News@10. pic.twitter.com/ZAVGSfJRvR — Chris Jones (@jonesnews) October 13, 2017

American flags hang on either side of the banner, and a banner in second-floor windows with fake bloody handprints read, “Blessed Be America.”

Rogers told KUTV that the banner was supposed to be a reference to the horror movie “The Purge: Election Year.” The film’s tagline is, “Keep America Great.”

He later changed the banner to read, “Keep America Great. Purge And Purify.”

Rogers told KUTV that he expected his decorations would be controversial, but he did not intend to be racist.

“I’m not meaning to be racist, in no way, in fact, I have a black friend. His name is Isaac,” Rogers told KUTV.

Rogers says he didn’t mean to offend anyone and he will not take down the decorations.