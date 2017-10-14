‘Purge And Purify’: Horror Movie, Trump-Themed Halloween Decorations Shock Neighbors

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Halloween, The Purge, Utah

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROY, Utah (KDKA) — A Utah man mixed his support for Donald Trump with references to a horror movie for his Halloween decorations, shocking some neighbors.

CBS affiliate KUTV reports that Kade Rogers hung a banner on his garage door reading, in red spray paint, “Make America GREAT Again. Purge And Purify.”

American flags hang on either side of the banner, and a banner in second-floor windows with fake bloody handprints read, “Blessed Be America.”

Rogers told KUTV that the banner was supposed to be a reference to the horror movie “The Purge: Election Year.” The film’s tagline is, “Keep America Great.”

He later changed the banner to read, “Keep America Great. Purge And Purify.”

Rogers told KUTV that he expected his decorations would be controversial, but he did not intend to be racist.

“I’m not meaning to be racist, in no way, in fact, I have a black friend. His name is Isaac,” Rogers told KUTV.

Rogers says he didn’t mean to offend anyone and he will not take down the decorations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch